I-74 crews begin work on eastbound viaduct in Bettendorf

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - I-74 River Bridge crews have begun work on the eastbound viaduct in Bettendorf.

Officials posted to Facebook this week announcing the contract for this section of Illinois-bound I-74 was awarded to Civil Constructors from Freeport, Illinois. They are the ones who built the Iowa-bound viaduct.

Below, you can see crews as they construct piers for the new structure near Grant Street/US 67.

Officials say they will also be working to remove the old viaduct to make way for the new one.

The bridge over the river will remain in place until the new Illinois-bound bridge is complete.

Crews a-PIER to have hit the ground running on the eastbound viaduct in Bettendorf! The contract for this section of... Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.