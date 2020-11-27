Advertisement

I-74 crews begin work on eastbound viaduct in Bettendorf

I-74 River Bridge crews have begun work on the eastbound viaduct in Bettendorf.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - I-74 River Bridge crews have begun work on the eastbound viaduct in Bettendorf.

Officials posted to Facebook this week announcing the contract for this section of Illinois-bound I-74 was awarded to Civil Constructors from Freeport, Illinois. They are the ones who built the Iowa-bound viaduct.

Below, you can see crews as they construct piers for the new structure near Grant Street/US 67.

Officials say they will also be working to remove the old viaduct to make way for the new one.

The bridge over the river will remain in place until the new Illinois-bound bridge is complete.

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

