Illinois surpasses 700k coronavirus cases since pandemic began

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 66 additional deaths.

According to the IDPH website, the state has reported a total of 705,063 cases since the pandemic began, including 12,029 deaths.

Health officials say a total of 10,289,223 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Illinois.

