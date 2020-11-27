Iowa officials report 1,266 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,266 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 223,544 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.7% and 2,349 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,194,531 Iowans have been tested and 127,353 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,226 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. Of those patients, 183 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 256 were in the intensive care unit and 141 were on ventilators.

Test Iowa sites were closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. Testing sites reopened at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.