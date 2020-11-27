Advertisement

Project Outrun launches shoe drive to help raise money for children with cancer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Project Outrun has launched a shoe collection drive that helps raise money for children battling pediatric cancer.

The drive will run through January 23, 2021 to raise money that will benefit children in the Quad City region battling pediatric cancer.

“Project Outrun aims to empower children by designing custom Nike shoes to help them outrun cancer,” officials said in a release.

It costs around $100 for the child to design their own pair, but the inspiration the shoes provide the children “is priceless” the release read.

One of the participants, 8-year-old Addison Kelly, of Geneseo, were at the launch on Friday to talk about their experience with Project Outrun.

Project Outrun has launched a shoe collection drive that helps raise money for children battling pediatric cancer.(kwqc)

“Project Outrun is a positive light in what can be a dark tunnel,” said Ryan and Mandy Kelly. “It was a positive motivator for her to keep pushing through the medicine, surgery, and all the effects. Now we have her shoes she designed, the ‘finish line’, and a medal from Project Outrun on her wall. They are constant reminders of her strength, perseverance, and faith. We are forever grateful for the organization.”

“It helped to show me I can do it,” Addi said.

You can read more from the release below.

“Project Outrun was founded in Akron, Ohio by Andy Sheppard in 2016.

It was inspired by a young girl named Kylie Rose who was battling pediatric cancer. Andy ran a 5K to benefit Kylie and thought, “If Kylie is going to outrun cancer she needs the right shoes.”

This inspired a custom designed pair for Kylie and three years later over 950 pairs for kiddos across the country!

Project Outrun Iowa is based in the Quad Cities and is the first official Chapter of the non-profit organization. The Quad City based chapter was established just 8 months ago and has already designed custom shoes for 35 kids.

Since inception, the Chapter has also partnered with Dance Marathon at The University of Iowa. Together, they were able to customize shoes for 24 children who have survived or are currently battling cancer. Since word got out, more families receiving treatment at Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City have requested custom shoes.

“This shoe drive will help spread awareness in the Quad City community about Project Outrun and assist in raising the funds necessary to impact the lives of children in the community,” said Anthony Long Director of Project Outrun Iowa. “The best part is our community has the ability to make a difference without spending a dime. They simply clean out their closets.” He added.

Project Outrun will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected, which will be purchased by another charitable organization, Funds2Orgs and sent to developing countries.

Our title sponsor, Fleet Feet of Davenport has offered to match a portion of the donations. Those dollars will benefit the children of the Quad Cities area and across Iowa who are battling pediatric cancer.

Why donate? Participants in the shoe drive will ‘pair it forward’ as all proceeds will enable the Project Outrun team to support kids battling cancer with their very own custom shoes.

What shoes are accepted? Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes. Shoes are accounted for and turned to donation proceeds by weight. The public is encouraged to donate as many pairs as possible.

Where to take the shoes? There are four official drop-off locations, all of which will accept shoes during normal business hours.”

Drop off locations:

  • Fleet Feet, Davenport (Official Shoe Sponsor)
    • 4257 Elmore Avenue, Davenport
  • Bettendorf Family Museum
    • 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf
  • Palmer Hills Golf Course
    • 2999 Middle Rd, Bettendorf
  • TBK Sports Complex
    • 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf

