Repairs will close portion of Knox Street in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Weather permitting, work will begin on Monday, Nov. 30 on Knox Street in Galesburg.

Officials with the city announced this week that Brandt Construction will close down the street from Seminary to Chambers Street starting at 7 a.m. on Monday.

This will last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

City officials say this is for repairs that need to be made.

