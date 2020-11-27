Advertisement

Repairs will close portion of Knox Street in Galesburg

Weather permitting, work will begin on Monday, Nov. 30 on Knox Street in Galesburg.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Weather permitting, work will begin on Monday, Nov. 30 on Knox Street in Galesburg.

Officials with the city announced this week that Brandt Construction will close down the street from Seminary to Chambers Street starting at 7 a.m. on Monday.

This will last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

City officials say this is for repairs that need to be made.

Posted by City of Galesburg, IL Government on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

