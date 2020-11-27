Advertisement

Sunshine to start the weekend

Mild through the weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A mild day was present for Black Friday with temperatures reaching the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. Clear skies are on tap overnight and will be through the rest of the day on Saturday as high pressure builds to the south. This high pressure will help aid afternoon temperatures to the upper 40s and low 50s once again. A cold front starts to drop through Sunday afternoon, bringing much cooler air. Sunday afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid 40s. The beginning of the work week will be even cooler with mornings in the low 20s and warming to the 30s. With winds nearing 20 mph present when the cold front rolls through, Sunday afternoon and into Monday it will be feeling like the 20s and teens!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 53°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

