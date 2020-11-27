Advertisement

Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest

The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville,...
The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville, Illinois, for driving under the influence of alcohol.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence according to officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a deputy was working on Il. Route 94 at CR400N when they pulled over a vehicle for a driver who was speeding. This was in the Township of Raritan.

The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville, Illinois, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Speckhart was taken to the Henderson County Jail to be processed. Speckhart then posted a $300 bond and was released.

Officials say she is scheduled to appear in court on December 16 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

Latest News

After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Your First Alert Forecast
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Project Outrun launches shoe drive for kids battling cancer
Project Outrun launches shoe donation drive to benefit kids battling cancer
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday