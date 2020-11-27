Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence according to officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a deputy was working on Il. Route 94 at CR400N when they pulled over a vehicle for a driver who was speeding. This was in the Township of Raritan.

The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville, Illinois, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Speckhart was taken to the Henderson County Jail to be processed. Speckhart then posted a $300 bond and was released.

Officials say she is scheduled to appear in court on December 16 at 10 a.m.

