TV6 experienced phone service outage Friday morning

(KWQC-TV6)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you tried calling our news station early Friday morning but didn’t receive an answer, it’s because our phone and internet service was down due to an outage.

Aureon, our phone and internet provider, told us this outage was due to internal water damage at a building that stores their equipment in Davenport.

You can always contact us by emailing news@kwqc.com or messaging us on our Facebook page.

We don’t know if this outage is affected other customers.

