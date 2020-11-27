Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID

Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with data related to their COVID-19 situation.(UnityPoint Health Trinity)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with data related to their COVID-19 situation.

Officials say their goal is to update it before 2 p.m. every weekday or when availability allows.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 officials have listed 85 patients in the hospital with COVID, 32 of them in the ICU.

There are also nine inpatients under COVID-19 investigation, with three of them in the ICU.

According to officials 75 percent of the Rock Island campus capacity is being utilized and 76 percent of the Bettendorf campus is being utilized.

The current regional ICU operating capacity is 118 percent.

There are also 117 employees who are pending when it comes to returning to work due to them testing positive or are suspected of having it.

The daily average testing positivity rate for November is 36.37 percent with the weekly average positivity rate for the last 7-day average is 32.37 percent.

