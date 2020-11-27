Advertisement

USPS Operation Santa celebrates 108 years; asks for nationwide participation

USPS Operation Santa is celebrating its 108th year in 2020 and is opening up for nationwide participation.(NBC News Channel)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(KWQC) - USPS Operation Santa is celebrating its 108th year in 2020 and is opening up for nationwide participation.

In a release on Friday, officials said “this year has been a struggle for so many people” and the thought of children and the holidays “wonderings how to provide for them” may be weighing heavy on some.

“Take heart,” officials said in the release. “Santa and the Postal Service are way ahead of you, and are here to help.”

Now, more than ever, the program says they need help nationwide to help less fortunate kids and their families during the holiday season.

If you are wanting to participate, all you need to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address and then send it to Santa’s official workshop. Letters will be accepted until December 15.

How to adopt: Starting on December 4 letters will become available for nationwide adoption by visiting this link. Potential adopters can read the letters and choose one, or more, that they would like to fulfill. Officials say for security reasons, potential adopters will be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before being allowed to adopt a letter.

How to write a letter: If you’re wanting to send a letter to Santa the Postal Service is there to help with guides and tips to help you write and send the letter. You can find that information at this link and at this link. Officials say they only thing they cannot help you with is telling kids what to ask for. “That is up to their imagination and we would never stifle creativity,” officials said.

“The Postal Service established the USPS Operation Santa program to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents,” officials said in the release. “And too create special holiday memories. Since it began, millions of less fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others. The program is for every person of every belief, or non-belief. The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible. And that can only be done if good-hearted adopters step forward.”

USPS Operation Santa History

While the Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa more than 108 years ago, it wasn’t until 1912 that Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to them. This became known as Operation Santa.

The complete history can be found online at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom, along with additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

