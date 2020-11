DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a call of shots fired Saturday around 2:30 p.m. Officials say it happened at the 2600 block of 47th Street.

Police say there was property damage, no other details are available at this time.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the police.

