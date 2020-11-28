Hilltop Campus Village hosting “Shop Small” drive-thru Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Saturday following Thanksgiving marks Small Business Saturday. The Hilltop Campus Village is celebrating the day with a “Shop Small” drive-thru event Saturday at 10 AM. It will be at the northwest parking lot of the JB Young Opportunity Center.

The first 100 people who go through will receive a canvas “Shop Small” bag that includes a map of the new Hilltop Campus Village map and brochure, special offers from Hilltop businesses and a $5 gift certificate that can be redeemed at participating Hilltop businesses.

