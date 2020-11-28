Advertisement

Illinois vs. Ohio State game canceled due to COVID spike

Courtesy: University of Illinois (Twitter)
Courtesy: University of Illinois (Twitter)(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio State’s football game at Illinois has been canceled because the No. 3 Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week.

The cancelation came about sevens hours after the school announced coach Ryan Day had tested positive and would not be available to coach if the Buckeyes played.

The team did not travel Friday to Champaign, Illinois, as scheduled so additional COVID-19 testing could be conducted. After finding returning positive tests, the game was called. This is the second game of the Big Ten season Ohio State has had canceled. Big Ten rules require teams to play at least six game in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the Big Ten championship game unless the average for all teams drops below six. Ohio State (4-0) has only two game remaining on its regular-season schedule.

