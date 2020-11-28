Iowa officials report 2,252 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,252 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 225,796 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.8% and 2,360 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,203,505 Iowans have been tested and 130,010 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,221 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 127 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 244 were in the intensive care unit and 146 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.