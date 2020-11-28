Advertisement

Iowa officials report 2,252 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths over 24 hours

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,203,505 Iowans have been tested and 130,010 have recovered.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,252 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 225,796 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.8% and 2,360 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,203,505 Iowans have been tested and 130,010 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,221 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 127 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 244 were in the intensive care unit and 146 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Saturday afternoon
Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Police: Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Rock Island

Latest News

kwqc signal
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power
Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds-all will be the main focus of our forecast as a...
Your First Alert Forecast
Moline firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of 15th Avenue on Saturday...
Update: Moline Fire Department respond to house fire Saturday afternoon
Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Rock Island Police recover shell casings Saturday afternoon