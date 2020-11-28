Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With Black Friday wrapping up on Friday, Small Business Saturday is on the horizon for November 28.

Many small businesses have added online shopping and curbside pickup this year to accommodate shopping during COVID-19.

“Cookies & Dreams” in downtown Davenport opened in September and say it’s especially important to support local merchants this year.

“Especially this holiday season, you know, this is a hard time for small businesses. We have all been trucking along and making it happen but it’s good to encourage it,” says assistant manager, Annie Dunn-Crouch.

The business will be open tomorrow and running special promotions from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 217 E 2nd Street in Davenport.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.