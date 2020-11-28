Mild Sunshine For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Clear skies will continue today. A cold front moves through overnight, and that will bring more clouds to the area. Winds Sunday will be breezy in the afternoon from the north at 10-20 mph. This will cool high temperatures to the mid-40s. As the work week begins, the cool air settles in and starts mornings off in the 20s and ends them in the 30s. Monday will be breezy too, so it will feel like the 20s during the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 46°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold.Low:23°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

