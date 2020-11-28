Advertisement

Mild Sunshine For Your Saturday

Breezy and Cooler by Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Clear skies will continue today. A cold front moves through overnight, and that will bring more clouds to the area. Winds Sunday will be breezy in the afternoon from the north at 10-20 mph. This will cool high temperatures to the mid-40s. As the work week begins, the cool air settles in and starts mornings off in the 20s and ends them in the 30s. Monday will be breezy too, so it will feel like the 20s during the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 46°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold.Low:23°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Saturday afternoon
Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Police: Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Rock Island

Latest News

Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds-all will be the main focus of our forecast as a...
Blustery and Cool For Your Sunday
Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds-all will be the main focus of our forecast as a...
Your First Alert Forecast
7 Day QC 11-28
Cooler Sunday QC
After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Mild Sunshine For Your Saturday