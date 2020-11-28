Mild Sunshine For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Conditions are expected to remain sunny and quiet through much of the weekend. Look for brilliant sunshine and breezy southwest winds warming temperatures into the lower to mid 50′s this afternoon. A front moving through the region Sunday will produce scattered clouds and a wind shift, ushering in some cooler 40′s. Turning our attention to the work week, we’ll see some sun, but not much warmth through the period. Highs will only reach the 30′s to near 40 degrees through Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and milder. High: 55°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 47°. Wind: Bec. N 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.