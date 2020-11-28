Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the second time since the pandemic began, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds will be holding a boxing match Saturday night, which has taken a while to organize according to Ultimate Productions President Monte Cox.

“Originally this was going to be a couple months ago but because of delays and things like that we kept getting pushed back and now we finally got the approval,” he said.

The match comes following a similar event earlier in the Summer.

“We thought ‘you know, that one went so well, maybe people are ready for more boxing in the Quad Cities,’” Cox said.

The event comes as current private indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ mitigations. However, the mitigations do not apply to certain high school, collegiate, or professional sporting events.

“With it being a professional fight, it made it a little easier where you could still have it,” Mississippi Valley Fair GM Shawn Loter said.

“I mean we’ve done everything that the Governor asked us to do,” Cox said. “You can see the chairs are all separated, they’re all sitting in no more than groups of eight, they’re all six feet apart, same thing with tables, ringside we did all that, everybody has to wear a mask.

The event is helping to keep Cox’s business, and the boxer’s livelihoods, afloat.

“We can’t just shutdown, you know what I mean, we’re like any other small business, if we shut down then we go out of business,” Cox said.

The fights begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and will feature 11 different matches.

