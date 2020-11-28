Update: Moline Fire Department respond to house fire Saturday afternoon

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Update: The fire was located in the attic above a bathroom and was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes, according to officials with the Moline Fire Department. Crews remained on the scene for roughly an hour to perform an overhaul and search for the extension of the fire. The residence was believed to be under renovation and the amount of damage is estimated to be between $5,000 to $10,000. Officials said the incident is still under investigation and the cause is undetermined.

Original: Moline firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of 15th Avenue on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the house was unoccupied. Fire crews were able to put the fire out before it could spread or become dangerous.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

