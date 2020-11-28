Advertisement

Update: Moline Fire Department respond to house fire Saturday afternoon

Moline firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of 15th Avenue on Saturday...
Moline firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of 15th Avenue on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.(KWQC)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Update: The fire was located in the attic above a bathroom and was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes, according to officials with the Moline Fire Department. Crews remained on the scene for roughly an hour to perform an overhaul and search for the extension of the fire. The residence was believed to be under renovation and the amount of damage is estimated to be between $5,000 to $10,000. Officials said the incident is still under investigation and the cause is undetermined.

Original: Moline firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of 15th Avenue on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the house was unoccupied. Fire crews were able to put the fire out before it could spread or become dangerous.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Saturday afternoon
Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Police: Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Rock Island

Latest News

Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds-all will be the main focus of our forecast as a...
Your First Alert Forecast
Rock Island Police recover shell casings Saturday afternoon
A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway
QC businesses hopeful for Small Business Saturday
QC businesses hopeful for Small Business Saturday