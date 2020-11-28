Nonprofits to donate to this holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanksgiving has passed, which means it is officially time to start preparing for Christmas.

This year, non profit organizations need extra help in the gifts department to continue to give to local children in need. Some organizations, such as Toys for Tots, say they are struggling to get enough donations for the holidays.

KWQC has compiled a list of organizations around town you can donate to in order to help our this year.

Toys for Tots needs gifts for children ages 6 through 12. Usually they have problems getting gifts for one age range however this year all age ranges lack. They are asking for any gift donations except for stuffed animals and toy guns.

There will be a donation drive on Wednesday, December 2 at Blains Farm and Fleet from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information call 309-782-6044.

Lutheran Services is accepting monetary donations on their website. You can also send a donation by mail by sending to Lutheran Services in Iowa, P.O. Box 848, Waverly, Iowa 50677. For more information, call 563-322-7419.

The Salvation Army has an angel tree drive that it is hosting with Walmart this year. You can go to their website and purchase gifts from Walmart, which will be donated to a local Salvation Army.

Goodwill is accepting donations to any of its local locations in the form of toys. You can find what is acceptable by going to their website.

King’s Harvest has a wish list on its website with items it is looking for the public to help donate. For more information, call 563-570-4536.

Habitat for Humanity is always accepting gifts-in-kind donations to help out with their cause. Such donations involve a person or organization dedicating their time, or tools to the effort of building homes for the homeless.

The VFW is looking for monetary donations on their website this year to support their cause of helping to advocate and serve our veterans.

