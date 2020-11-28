Police: Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Saturday morning shooting left a 21-year-old Rock Island man injured, according to police.

Rock Island Police said they responded to a shots fired report around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 14th ½ Street and 10th Avenue.

Officers recovered several shell casings from the scene and learned that a man was transported via private vehicle to UnityPoint Hospital in Moline with a gunshot wound to the hand. The man reported that he had been walking in the area and was shot by an unknown person in a passing vehicle, according to a release.

Police said no arrests have been made and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2715 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

