Advertisement

Police: Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Rock Island

A Saturday morning shooting left a 21-year-old Rock Island man injured, according to police.
(WITN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Saturday morning shooting left a 21-year-old Rock Island man injured, according to police.

Rock Island Police said they responded to a shots fired report around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 14th ½ Street and 10th Avenue.

Officers recovered several shell casings from the scene and learned that a man was transported via private vehicle to UnityPoint Hospital in Moline with a gunshot wound to the hand. The man reported that he had been walking in the area and was shot by an unknown person in a passing vehicle, according to a release.

Police said no arrests have been made and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2715 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Saturday afternoon
Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds

Latest News

kwqc signal
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power
Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds-all will be the main focus of our forecast as a...
Your First Alert Forecast
Moline firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of 15th Avenue on Saturday...
Update: Moline Fire Department respond to house fire Saturday afternoon
Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Rock Island Police recover shell casings Saturday afternoon