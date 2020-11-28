Advertisement

Project Outrun launches shoe donation drive to benefit kids battling cancer

By Marci Clark
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Project Outrun kicked off their shoe donation drive on November 27. The organization designs custom shoes for kids with cancer to help them “outrun cancer”. One QCA family says their daughter’s shoes were a positive motivator to keep her pushing through.

“The reward that she got from it and the inspiration and encouragement through it, to see her joy when she opened her bag and saw her metals and shoes and all that stuff, it was a long journey through it all,” says Ryan Kelly, father of 8-year-old Addison Kelly.

Participants in the shoe drive will ‘pair it forward’ as proceeds will allow the Project Outrun team to support kids battling cancer with their very own custom shoes.

People can help by donating gently used or new shoes.

Visit the following locations during their normal business hours to drop off shoes -

-Fleet Feet, Davenport (Official Shoe Sponsor) -- 4257 Elmore Avenue, Davenport

- Bettendorf Family Museum -- 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

- Palmer Hills Golf Course -- 2999 Middle Rd, Bettendorf

-TBK Sports Complex -- 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf

For more information visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID
The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville,...
Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

Latest News

After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Your First Alert Forecast
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday