Project Outrun launches shoe donation drive to benefit kids battling cancer

Project Outrun kicked off their shoe donation drive on November 27. The organization designs custom shoes for kids with cancer to help them “outrun cancer”. One QCA family says their daughter’s shoes were a positive motivator to keep her pushing through.

“The reward that she got from it and the inspiration and encouragement through it, to see her joy when she opened her bag and saw her metals and shoes and all that stuff, it was a long journey through it all,” says Ryan Kelly, father of 8-year-old Addison Kelly.

Participants in the shoe drive will ‘pair it forward’ as proceeds will allow the Project Outrun team to support kids battling cancer with their very own custom shoes.

People can help by donating gently used or new shoes.

Visit the following locations during their normal business hours to drop off shoes -

-Fleet Feet, Davenport (Official Shoe Sponsor) -- 4257 Elmore Avenue, Davenport

- Bettendorf Family Museum -- 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

- Palmer Hills Golf Course -- 2999 Middle Rd, Bettendorf

-TBK Sports Complex -- 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf

For more information visit the organization’s website.

