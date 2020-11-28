Advertisement

Rock Island County averages 84 new cases per day since Thanksgiving; 1 additional death Saturday

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting their average COVID-19 case count since Thanksgiving is 84 new cases per day. Health officials are also reporting one additional death from COVID-19 on Saturday: a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized. The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 141. ”We offer her friends and family our sincere sympathies,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 252 new COVID-19 cases since their last report on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 8,287. On Saturday, 75 patients were hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

Thursday, Nov. 26: 89

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 3 women in their 70s

· 9 women in their 60s`

· 7 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 8 women in their 30s

· 5 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 3 girls younger than 13

· 4 men in their 80s

· 10 men in their 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 8 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 6 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 5 boys younger than 13

Friday, Nov. 27: 80

· 2 women in their 80s

· 5 women in their 70s

· 7 women in their 60s

· 5 women in their 50s

· 6 women in their 40s

· 11 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

· 4 men in their 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 4 men in their 40s

· 7 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 3 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

Saturday, Nov. 28: 83

· 2 women in their 90s

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 3 women in their 70s

· 5 women in their 60s

· 8 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 4 women in their teens

· 7 girls in their teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 2 men in their 70s

· 6 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 9 men in their 40s

· 10 men in their 30s

· 5 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

