Blustery and Cool For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds—all will be the main focus of our forecast as a front passes through the region this morning. Look for partly sunny skies and highs reaching the lower to middle 40′s. Expect gradual clearing toward morning, with lows in the 20′s. Those winds will still be going strong, and that could mean wind chill readings in the teens by Monday morning. Sunshine returns during the week, but not much warmth as highs will struggle into the 30′s through Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, blustery and cool. High: 45°. Wind: Bec. N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing toward morning. Breezy and colder. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph may produce wind chills in the teens by morning.

MONDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 33°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

