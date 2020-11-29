Advertisement

Cool overnight

More Cold Air Ahead This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More clouds are going to be present through Monday morning. A cold front has been moving through and is bringing cooler air from the north. Winds are going to be stronger at 15-20 mph with gusts possible near 30 mph from now until tomorrow afternoon. Now temperatures will fall through the rest of the night, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s by morning. Expect a cooler day on Monday as highs will only be able to reach the low to mid 30s. With the stronger winds in mind, it will feel like the low teens on Monday morning and feel like the low 20s by the afternoon. Although Tuesday is looking to be sunny, it will hold an even cooler morning with temperatures dropping to the low 20s. Highs in the 40s don’t return until later this week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy. Feeling like teens. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Cool, breezy. High: 33°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 19°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

