Davenport Police respond to call of shots fired on W. 61st Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police confirm they were on the scene for a call of a shots fired in the area of the 600 block of West 61st Street on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

A TV6 crew on scene says there was a Crime Scene Unit investigating as well as the Scott County Sheriff and Davenport Police.

Officials are unable to provide more information at this time since it is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

