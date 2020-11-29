Iowa officials report 1,300 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 227,096 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.9% and 2,375 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,208,055 Iowans have been tested and 131,099 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,175 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Of those patients, 131 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 235 were in the intensive care unit and 151 were on ventilators.

In Scott County, 61,984 individuals have been tested, 11,190 individuals have tested positive, 5,349 individuals have recovered and there have been 85 deaths.

