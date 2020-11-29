KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue as of Sunday morning. The reduction temporarily reduces the coverage area and some viewers may not be able to receive the KWQC signal. TV6 will keep you updated with an estimated time for repairs.
