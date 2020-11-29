Advertisement

Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon

Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police confirm they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at approximately 11:41 a.m. on Sunday inside NorthPark Mall.

Officials say preliminary information indicates there were two groups of people “engaged in a verbal altercation” within the northwest section of the mall. Then, the argument escalated and one person reportedly showed a handgun and fired two shots towards the other group. Everyone in the group then left the scene, according to police.

As various law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the area the dispute occurred, according to the press release. They say no injured person was found at the scene.

A section of the mall was temporarily shut down during the incident but is now back open, according to officials.

Officers will remain in the area of NorthPark Mall as the incident is under investigation and the mall will continue with regular business hours.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an online tip to CrimeStoppers.

About a dozen squad cars could be seen near the Barnes & Noble store around noon, with police entering the mall.

A TV6 viewer who is a manager at one of the mall’s stores says the workers are currently locked in the back room out of safety concerns. Another TV6 viewer who was at the mall says police went into the store with rifles and can see multiple police officers inside the mall.

Large police presence at NorthPark Mall, focused around Barnes & Noble.
Large police presence at NorthPark Mall, focused around Barnes & Noble.(KWQC)

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

