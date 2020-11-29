Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For the third time, Moline’s Scott Hildebrand put together his annual season of giving blood drive at Henry’s Christmas Yard, although Henry doesn’t technically own the yard.

“Henry is a bear coat Shar Pei, and it’s called Henry’s Christmas yard mainly because people would rather hear from a cute dog than an old man,” Hildebrand said.

The yard of Hildebrand’s house features the beloved dog as well as 160 different holiday inflatables.

The annual event was inspired following the passing of Hildebrand’s cousin and Hildebrand says the main focus of the event is to give blood as well as give anyway possible.

“I call it the season of giving because this way if you can’t donate blood, you can donate food, if you don’t want to donate food, you donate toys, if you don’t want to donate toys, you can donate monetary to helmets of hope,” he said.

Helmets of Hope supplies homeless veterans that have recently found housing with move in ready cleaning and food supplies. The money Helmets for Hope raises directly buys supplies for veterans in Iowa and Illinois

“More than 21,000 items over the last five years since we started,” Helmets of Hope organizer Bill Coley said. “More than 500 veterans have received one of our move in kits.”

Meanwhile, Toys for Tots member Terrance Showers understands how much the toy collection means to local kids.

“Might get a little choked up at times just seeing the reactions of some of the kids when they come in there,” Showers said. “Because you know they’re not really expecting a whole lot and just to be able to provide that means a lot.”

Hildebrand was thrilled to see everyone at the event and even called it a “success”.

“It’s fantastic that they’re willing to come out on a day like this and what’s really nice is how generous people are,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.