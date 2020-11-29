Advertisement

One dead, three injured following crash on I-280

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday around 1:50 p.m. Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS responded to a report of a crash near mile marker nine eastbound I-280.

Officials determined the vehicle was a Dodge truck with six occupants inside. The truck was reportedly traveling eastbound on I-280, losing control and leaving the roadway, landing upside down in a ditch.

Five of the occupants were transported to local hospitals. Three of them have non-life threatening injuries and two are uninjured. The sixth occupant, an adult female, sustained fatal injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
kwqc signal
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power
Davenport respond to call of shots fired in area of W 61st Street
Davenport Police respond to call of shots fired on W. 61st Street
A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Shoppers react to shooting at NorthPark Mall
Shoppers react to shots fired at NorthPark Mall
Illinois COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Illinois COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Iowa COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Iowa COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Shots fired in NorthPark Mall
Shots fired in NorthPark Mall