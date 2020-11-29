One dead, three injured following crash on I-280

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday around 1:50 p.m. Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS responded to a report of a crash near mile marker nine eastbound I-280.

Officials determined the vehicle was a Dodge truck with six occupants inside. The truck was reportedly traveling eastbound on I-280, losing control and leaving the roadway, landing upside down in a ditch.

Five of the occupants were transported to local hospitals. Three of them have non-life threatening injuries and two are uninjured. The sixth occupant, an adult female, sustained fatal injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

