QC businesses hopeful for Small Business Saturday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced small businesses to shift how they sell the customers. Many worry about their future with less people shopping in-person.

“The pandemic has changed all of our goals and really expectations. With the pandemic, you really don’t know what to plan for,” says Sheleigh Metzger, Owner of Bling Bling Sisters and Celebrate in Bettendorf.

Some locally owned stores are relying on Small Business Saturday to survive.

“Small Business Saturday this year is even more important than ever. It’s vital to small businesses especially during this pandemic,” says Metzger. “It’s our livelihood and we put our blood, sweat and tears into it.”

Cookies & Dreams in downtown Davenport say curbside pickup and online ordering has helped their business. They hope this weekend will encourage more to shop small.

“You know this is a hard year for small businesses. We have all been trucking along and making it happen but it’s good to encourage it,” says Annie Dunn-Crouch, Assistant manager at Cookies & Dreams.

Metzger adds, “Amazon, Target, all of those big box stores are going to be just fine after the pandemic but so many local businesses are sadly not. They are not going to be ok after this.”

The futures of many small businesses are unknown but agree it’s a community effort to keep going.

“We all are in it together and we all benefit from each other in the end,” says Dunn-Crouch.

Cookies & Dreams is located at 217 E. 2nd Street in Davenport.

Bling Bling Sisters new location in Bettendorf is located at 3203 Devils Glen Road.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.