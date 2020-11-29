Rock Island Police recover shell casings Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say they responded to a call of shots fired on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. in the area of 18th Avenue and 31st Street. Officials say they recovered one shell casing and multiple vehicles are involved. There were no injuries reported.

Information is limited, as police say no victims or residents in the area would answer questions.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.