Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway

A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around 6:15 p.m.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Bettendorf Police and Fire Department responded to the accident. Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

