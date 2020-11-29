Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Bettendorf Police and Fire Department responded to the accident. Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

