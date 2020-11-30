Advertisement

18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday

Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of interference with official acts, a Class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A LeClaire man faces charges following a gunfire incident inside NorthPark Mall late Sunday morning.

Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of interference with official acts, a Class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Court records show he appeared in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning. Randolph has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Davenport officers responded at 11:41 a.m. Sunday to NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, for a report of gunfire.

Officers located Randolph in the food court area. He matched a description provided to officers, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, officers attempted to question him, but he ran out of the mall and into the parking lot.

Randolph ran around a parked Chevrolet Impala, where officers eventually caught up to him and took him into custody. He admitted to officers he opened the back driver’s side door of the vehicle and hid a gun under the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded .40-caliber Taurus semiautomatic handgun under the driver’s seat. The gun was reported stolen out of Davenport, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed Randolph confronting other people during the shooting and showing off a handgun in his front waistband.

