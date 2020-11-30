Advertisement

A Chilly Start To The Work Week

Breezy Winds Will Make It Feel Colder
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Unseasonably cold temperatures combined with brisk winds out of the north made for some icy wind chill readings this morning. For this afternoon, we’ll see clouds moving out, and sunshine moving in, but don’t expect much of a warm up during the day, as highs will struggle into the 30′s by this afternoon. Conditions will remain clear and cold overnight into Tuesday, with lows in the upper teens to lower 20′s, and highs reaching the middle to upper 30′s. Our weather should cool and dry for the rest of the week, with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Look for sunshine and 40′s this weekend.

TODAY: Gradually decreasing cloudiness, then cool sunshine and breezy winds. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph. Wind chills in the teens this morning.

TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Diminishing winds. Low: 20°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37°.

Clouds this morning, then sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the 30's.
Your First Alert Forecast