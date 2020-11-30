Advertisement

Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Long range forecast pretty quiet
Not much active weather in the near future!
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving