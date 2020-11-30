Chamber Launches New Gift Card for “Keep It QC” Campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities Chamber launched the “Keep It QC” gift card and rewards program as part of its Keep It QC campaign, to boost the Q-C economy and community through local spending. Alisha Espey, of Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, joins PSL to talk about a #KeepItQC! holiday season campaign emphasizing SPENDING LOCAL through Keep It QC! gift cards.

The program is a way for consumers to buy local or to gift local to others by purchasing cards redeemable at a variety of area merchants. The gift cards are available for purchase for use at any Q-C merchant that accepts Visa cards – such as retailers, restaurants, salons, spas, boutiques, sports and entertainment, hotels, and more.

Consumers can purchase the Keep It QC Visa Gift Card for self-use or as gifts via https://thecommunitygiftcard.com/keepitqc. You can order a card in the amounts of $25, $50, $75, $100 or more. A comprehensive list of participating businesses (145+) is on the site, which are eligible to offer special discounts to cardholders.

After purchasing on the site, buyers or their gift recipient will receive a physical card in the mail. Please allow 3-5 business days for processing and 5-10 business days for delivery of the Keep It QC Visa Gift Card. Bulk purchases (25 cards minimum) with reduced handling fees also are available. Companies can use it for employee rewards, holiday or anniversary gifts, customer appreciation, survey incentives, contests and or anything where a gift card was appropriate.

We're encouraging our QC merchants to do 2 things as we approach the prime holiday shopping season: 1) Keep It QC -... Posted by Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, November 19, 2020

