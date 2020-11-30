City of Rock Island to do controlled burns with fire department

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will be working with the fire department to manage its naturalized areas in some parks.

City officials say they’ll be managing the areas in Lincoln Park, Highland Springs Golf Course and Saukie Golf Course with controlled burns.

Staff will choose days within the next month, pending weather, to minimize the impact of smoke on the public.

Officials say the burn is part of a management plan for the park’s naturalized areas to eliminate weed species that are not wanted. This also encouraged new growth of desired native species.

