Advertisement

City of Rock Island to do controlled burns with fire department

City officials in Rock Island say they’ll be managing the areas in Lincoln Park, Highland...
City officials in Rock Island say they’ll be managing the areas in Lincoln Park, Highland Springs Golf Course and Saukie Golf Course with controlled burns.(KWQC, City of Rock Island)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will be working with the fire department to manage its naturalized areas in some parks.

City officials say they’ll be managing the areas in Lincoln Park, Highland Springs Golf Course and Saukie Golf Course with controlled burns.

Staff will choose days within the next month, pending weather, to minimize the impact of smoke on the public.

Officials say the burn is part of a management plan for the park’s naturalized areas to eliminate weed species that are not wanted. This also encouraged new growth of desired native species.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Long range forecast pretty quiet
Not much active weather in the near future!
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their...
Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project will hold virtual meeting Tuesday
On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings...
Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday
As the Quad Cities approaches the winter season officials with the Downtown and Hilltop Campus...
Downtown, HCV remind community of city of Davenport’s snow plan, procedures