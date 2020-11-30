A Chilly Start To The Work Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Unseasonably cold temperatures combined with brisk winds out of the north will make for some icy wind chill readings this morning. That “feels like” temperatures could get down into the teens for some locations. We’ll see clouds moving out, and sunshine moving in, but don’t expect much of a warm up during the day, as highs will struggle into the 30′s by this afternoon. Conditions will remain clear and cold overnight into Tuesday, with readings in the middle to upper 30′s. Our weather should remain rain free for the rest of the week, with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s.

TODAY: Morning clouds (and a few flurries), then cool sunshine and breezy winds. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Diminishing winds. Low: 20°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37°.

