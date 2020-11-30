Advertisement

A Chilly Start To The Work Week

Breezy Winds Will Make It Feel Colder
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Unseasonably cold temperatures combined with brisk winds out of the north will make for some icy wind chill readings this morning. That “feels like” temperatures could get down into the teens for some locations.  We’ll see clouds moving out, and sunshine moving in, but don’t expect much of a warm up during the day, as highs will struggle into the 30′s by this afternoon. Conditions will remain clear and cold overnight into Tuesday, with readings in the middle to upper 30′s. Our weather should remain rain free for the rest of the week, with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s.

TODAY:   Morning clouds (and a few flurries), then cool sunshine and breezy winds. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Clear and colder. Diminishing winds. Low: 20°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:   Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
kwqc signal
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power
Davenport respond to call of shots fired in area of W 61st Street
Davenport Police respond to call of shots fired on W. 61st Street
A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway

Latest News

Cooler Monday.
Forecast 11-29
Cooler QC Monday
Cooler Monday ahead
Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds-all will be the main focus of our forecast as a...
Cool overnight
Scattered clouds, cooler air and blustery winds-all will be the main focus of our forecast as a...
Blustery and Cool For Your Sunday