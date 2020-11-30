Cyber Monday deals at Walmart

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that Black Friday is behind us, retailers are geared up for an even bigger day of holiday shopping discounts, its Cyber Monday.

Walmart is adapting to the pandemic to have one of its biggest sales ever online.

The big box retailer says customers can expect to find deals on thousands of gifts and great brands topping holiday wish lists this year.

These deals will include everything from toys, electronics, fashion, beauty and home goods will be available at deep discounts.

Online at walmart.com, Cyber Monday sales officially began at twelve a-m November 30, 2020.

Now with coronavirus prevention in mind, there are a number of contactless shopping options with convenient shipping and pick-up options.

Business expert Julie Boorstin says retailers are expecting more sales today.

“Cyber Monday racked up more than $9 billion in sales last year. It could be far more this Monday. Adobe Analytics predicts that $12.7 billion will be spent on Monday. That comes as more Americans are doing their shopping online due to the pandemic. Retailers have been reporting double, even triple digit gains in online sales in recent months. They’ve also aggressively advertised big online deals for the past few weeks,” said Business Expert Julie Boorstin.

Many top online deals are eligible for next day delivery, two day shipping or in-store pick-up.

Walmart is also expanding its new curbside pick-up service in select locations.

