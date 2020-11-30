Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project will hold virtual meeting Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their community.

You can learn more about the Good Neighbor Project at the fourth quarter meeting. This is a collaboration with the police department and other city of Davenport staff.

The meeting, which will be held virtually, will be on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Please email Nevada.Lemke@davenportiowa.com for login credentials or send the police department a message on Facebook.

