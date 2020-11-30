Advertisement

Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project will hold virtual meeting Tuesday

Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their...
Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their community. You can learn more about the Good Neighbor Project at the fourth quarter meeting.(kwqc, davenprt police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their community.

You can learn more about the Good Neighbor Project at the fourth quarter meeting. This is a collaboration with the police department and other city of Davenport staff.

The meeting, which will be held virtually, will be on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Please email Nevada.Lemke@davenportiowa.com for login credentials or send the police department a message on Facebook.

Get more involved in our community and learn more about the Good Neighbor Project at the fourth quarter meeting, a...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Long range forecast pretty quiet
Not much active weather in the near future!
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings...
Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday
As the Quad Cities approaches the winter season officials with the Downtown and Hilltop Campus...
Downtown, HCV remind community of city of Davenport’s snow plan, procedures