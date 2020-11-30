Advertisement

Dealing with difficult family members

Tips from a mental toughness expert for the holidays & beyond
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness Expert, joins PSL to talk about dealing with difficult family members during the holiday season when stress levels run high. And let’s face it---the stress, emotions, and difficulties have been raging nearly all year long already!

Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence. He’s been a professional speaker for the past decade, and is a regular guest on all the major television outlets including Fox, CNN, NBC and ABC. Eric’s also the author of the recently published book The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You. He speaks to audiences all over the country, teaching executives and sales professionals how to overcome the limits brought on by fear and emotions, and replace them with clear, concise critical thinking that gets results.

Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert Website – www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Email – eric@mtspeaker.com FaceBook - www.facebook.com/MentalSpeaker Instagram - www.instagram.com/ericrittmeyer

Have you noticed how difficult it’s become to have conversations with some people? Why does everyone seem so angry and...

Posted by Eric Rittmeyer, Speaker on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Long range forecast pretty quiet
Not much active weather in the near future!
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their...
Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project will hold virtual meeting Tuesday
On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings...
Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday