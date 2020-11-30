DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness Expert, joins PSL to talk about dealing with difficult family members during the holiday season when stress levels run high. And let’s face it---the stress, emotions, and difficulties have been raging nearly all year long already!

Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence. He’s been a professional speaker for the past decade, and is a regular guest on all the major television outlets including Fox, CNN, NBC and ABC. Eric’s also the author of the recently published book The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You. He speaks to audiences all over the country, teaching executives and sales professionals how to overcome the limits brought on by fear and emotions, and replace them with clear, concise critical thinking that gets results.

