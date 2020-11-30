Downtown, HCV remind community of city of Davenport’s snow plan, procedures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the Quad Cities approaches the winter season officials with the Downtown and Hilltop Campus Village Property owner and managers want to remind community members of the city’s snow plan, service level and procedures.

Here are the key take-away items and there is more info about each of these items in the following pages:

There are TWO types of snow emergencies. Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when either type of Snow Emergency is declared. Most streets in the downtown and HCV are posted snow routes. City-wide Snow Emergency. The city-wide Snow Emergency is to facilitate plowing on posted snow routes during a snow storm. 2nd Snow Emergency for Downtown and Hilltop Campus. This second Snow Emergency is specific to the Downtown and Hilltop Campus areas only, and is to enable snow to be removed from the curb lines to facilitate pedestrian movement and on-street parking. The second Snow Emergency is declared only if snow is in excess of 4″ with no melting expected and/or 4″+ snow has accumulated from multiple snow events. The second emergency generally takes place 48-72 hours after the snow has finished and occurs overnight.



The best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is in effect is to sign-up for e-mail or text alerts.

Links to sign-up and other information on snow response can be found at this link.

Park for Free in the Ramps . Anytime a Snow Emergency is declared all three of the City’s parking ramps will be available for use for free during the Snow Emergency and between the hours of 5pm to 8am if the Snow Emergency begins and/or ends during those hours. For example, if the Snow Emergency is set to expire at 7pm one night, residents and visitors to the area will be allowed to park for free through 8am the following morning. If you are in doubt about free ramp parking times, please check the website.

Officials also included a Q & A from the Public Works department in Davenport. You can view that below.

Can I push my sidewalk snow into the street? You may only push sidewalk snow into the street a few hours ahead of a DOWNTOWN SNOW REMOVAL Snow Emergency. If you push snow into the street at any other time it is a violation of city ordinance 12.26.010. The reason it can be pushed into the street the hours before a downtown snow removal is because the city will pick it up and haul it away. Fines are possible if this is done at any other time.

Can I push my parking lot snow into the street? No. It is never ok to push parking lot snow into the street. It is understood that some properties do not have adequate space to store snow. As an alternative, excess snow you or your vendor haul away from sidewalks, parking lots and alleys may be placed at the City’s Marquette St Facility located at 232 S Marquette. Property owners/managers interested in placing snow should contact the city’s Street Maintenance Division at 563.327.5114 to find out more about our procedure for conducting this activity.

Where will the DOWNTOWN SNOW REMOVAL Snow Emergency be enforced and the work be done? The downtown area is bounded on the west by Gaines St, east at River Dr, north at 5th St and south at River Dr. The Hilltop area is Harrison St between Locust and 4th Streets.

How long do I get to shovel my sidewalk? Be mindful, the goal of sidewalk snow removal is pedestrian safety. The City will continue to clear accumulated snow from the accessible sidewalk entrances/exits at intersections. This is contracted out in the downtown area only during the Snow Emergency related to snow removal. Enforcement will begin approximately 24 hours after snow fall has stopped.

How do I know there is a Snow Emergency and where do my customers park? The best way to find out about snow emergencies is to sign up for alerts via text, e-mail or phone call at The best way to find out about snow emergencies is to sign up for alerts via text, e-mail or phone call at www.davenportiowa.com/winter . When in doubt, the ordinance specifies that emergencies must be clearly displayed on the city’s website, www.davenportiowa.com . Parking ramps are always free during a snow emergency, we strongly encourage residents and visitors to the downtown use parking ramps or parking lots during these times to avoid a ticket or being towed.

What are the blue lights for? The City of Davenport has a few areas in the downtown equipped with blue lights. These blue lights are a courtesy indicator that a snow emergency is in effect. If you feel there is an error with the blue lights, call 563.326.7923 to report the error. The best way to find out about a snow emergency is to sign up for alerts and/or visit the City of Davenport website.

