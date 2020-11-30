Advertisement

Ending November on the cool side

Gradual rise in temperatures through the week
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures were able to reach the 40s by Sunday afternoon, but a cold front will have the area in store for a chilly beginning to the work week.

Tonight temperatures will drop to the low 20s, and with winds near 15-20 mph from the northwest, that will have the morning feeling like the low teens.

Monday morning feels like temperatures will near the single digits.
Winds will continue to near 15-20 mph for the afternoon.

Winds overnight and into the beginning of Monday will be near 15-20 mph.
With the stronger winds present, this will only allow us to feel the low 20s at best while temperatures reach the low 30s.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the low 30s and feeling like the low 20s.
Skies will begin to clear Monday afternoon and will remain clear through Tuesday. The clear skies will drop Tuesday morning temperatures to the upper teens and low 20s.

Tuesday morning will be the coolest of the week with temperatures in the low 20s for most.
The return to afternoons in the 40s will not arrive until later into the week.

