Advertisement

Firefighter among four injured in overnight house fire in Rock Island

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A firefighter is among four injured in an overnight house fire in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the house fire at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday near the 1700 block of 32nd Street. Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department says three people were removed from the residence and taken to the hospital. One of them was flown to Iowa City and is facing life-threatening injuries.

The one firefighter that was injured while putting out the fire has since been released from the hospital.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

Caption

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Long range forecast pretty quiet
Not much active weather in the near future!
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their...
Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project will hold virtual meeting Tuesday
On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings...
Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday
As the Quad Cities approaches the winter season officials with the Downtown and Hilltop Campus...
Downtown, HCV remind community of city of Davenport’s snow plan, procedures