Fourteenth death reported in Henry County, Ill due to COVID-19

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Health Department says it has been notified of a fourteenth COVID-19 related death in the county.

Officials say the individual, a woman in her 80s, tested positive for the virus.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of another of our Henry County residents to this illness,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences.”

The health department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County.

Public health officials say they are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage.

