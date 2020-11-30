Free mulch available to pick up in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Free mulch is available for pick up in the city of Moline.

Officials with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Monday announced the mulch can be picked up in the parking lots listed below.

Harold’s Landing Located at 2500-2660 N Shore Drive

Riverside Park Located at 3400 5th Avenue

Stephens Park Located at 7th Street & 15th Avenue



Officials say residents are encouraged to visit the parks to load and haul away the free mulch for their house or business.

It will be available on a first come first serve basis until it is gone.

