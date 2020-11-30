Advertisement

Free mulch available to pick up in Moline

Officials with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Monday announced the mulch can be picked up in the parking lots listed below.(KWQC, City of Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Free mulch is available for pick up in the city of Moline.

Officials with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Monday announced the mulch can be picked up in the parking lots listed below.

  • Harold’s Landing
    • Located at 2500-2660 N Shore Drive
  • Riverside Park
    • Located at 3400 5th Avenue
  • Stephens Park
    • Located at 7th Street & 15th Avenue

Officials say residents are encouraged to visit the parks to load and haul away the free mulch for their house or business.

It will be available on a first come first serve basis until it is gone.

Posted by Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

