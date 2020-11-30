Illinois officials report 6,100+ new coronavirus cases, 85 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 85 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 726,304 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including 12,278 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,980 tests for a total 10,497,998.

As of Sunday night, 5,849 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 1,217 patients were in the ICU and 715 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 is 10.2%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 is 12.2%.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Watch below:

New deaths in Illinois:

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 60s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 50s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 females 90s

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.