Illinois reports 7,178 new coronavirus cases, 57 additional deaths Sunday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) - Illinois health officials reported 7,178 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 57 additional deaths.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now confirmed 720,114 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 12,193 confirmed fatalities. The state is also reporting 689 deaths that are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Sunday was a down day in terms of testing in the state, with 62,740 tests performed in the last 24 hours. In all, the state has performed 10,431,018 tests during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate now stands at 10.1% on all tests conducted, including residents who have been tested multiple times. In the last seven days, the positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus now stands at 12.1%.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked upward on Sunday, with 5,858 patients currently in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 1,185 are currently using ICU beds, authorities say.

